May 01, 2026 10:04 AM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan says Abhishek Kumar's ‘journey inspires him’, calls him ‘Wow’

Varun Dhawan says Abhishek Kumar's ‘journey inspires him’, calls him ‘Wow’

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has called actor Abhishek Kumar as his inspiration and also further called him as “Wow”!

The actor dropped a heartfelt comment on Abhishek Kumar's latest social media post, where the latter had shared a full-circle moment from his journey in the entertainment industry.

Reacting to the post, Varun wrote, “Abhishek, this belief will take you even further. Your journey inspires me. Never take anything for granted, keep on going, you are wow.”

For the uninitiated, on Thursday, Abhishek had taken to his social media account to share an emotional note along with then-and-now pictures reflecting on his life journey.

In one of the old memories, he could be seen as a crowd artist standing behind Varun on the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, while in the recent picture, he was seen posing alongside the actor, years later, as an industry colleague on the sets of Celebrity Laughter Chefs.

Sharing the post, Abhishek wrote: *“Thirteen years ago, I stood quietly in the background, just another face in the crowd when I first saw Varun bhai on the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya!! No one knew my name, no one noticed my presence—, but deep inside, I carried a dream bigger than where I stood...”

He further had also opened up about his struggles, self-doubt, and years of hard work before finally coming face-to-face with Varun once again but as a celebrity himself.

“Years passed. There were struggles, doubts, moments when giving up felt easier than holding on. But something within me refused to quit. I kept showing up, kept believing, kept working—even when no one was watching.”

“And today, after thirteen long years, life brought me face to face with him again. But this time, I wasn’t just a crowd artist lost in the background. I stood there with my own journey, my own identity, my own story.”

“I may not have reached the final destination yet, but I’ve come far enough to know—

I’m no longer just a face in the crowd.

I am someone who turned a dream into a direction… and that’s just the beginning,” He added.

He further wrote, “Because the truth is,

dreams don’t change your life overnight…

consistency does. Thank you God For Everything.

The recent reunion of Varun and Abhishek took place on the sets of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, where Varun, along with the cast of his upcoming film Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, had arrived for promotions.

–IANS

rd/

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