Varun Badola on working with ‘close friend’ Harsh Chhaya: We’ve both evolved as artists

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actors Harsh Chhaya and Varun Badola, who first shared screen space in Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani is all set to have a face-off in the upcoming series “Undekhi: The Final Battle”.

Varun said: “Reuniting with Harsh after all these years feels both nostalgic and creatively fulfilling. We’ve both evolved as artists, and coming together on a show like Undekhi, which I’ve also been closely associated with as a writer, makes it even more special.”

“There’s a shared history, but also a fresh dynamic we bring to the screen,” he added.

Harsh reprises his role as the formidable Papaji, while Varun, returning from the previous season, not only appears on screen but also plays a pivotal role behind the scenes as a writer shaping Undekhi.

Reflecting on the reunion, Chhaya added:, “Coming back together after two decades feels truly special. There’s familiarity, but also a renewed energy. Knowing Varun has helped shape Undekhi makes it even more meaningful. It’s rare to come full circle like this.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, and directed by Ashish R. Shukla, the series continues to evolve into a gripping saga of power, ego, and identity.

The cast also includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Shivjyoti Rajput, and Gautam Rode, the new season promises a darker, more intense, and layered narrative.

Undekhi first premiered in 2020. It is produced by Applause Entertainment and Edgestorm Ventures.

The series depicts the two aspects of the society - the power-drunk influential people who think they can get away with anything and the oppressed, subjected to years of torture, who finally decide to bring themselves to justice.

Undekhi: The Final Battle streams on Sony LIV from May 1.

Talking about Varun, he has assisted Tigmanshu Dhulia in Haasil and Charas. He was first seen in Banegi Apni Baat and later in 2002 was seen in the television serial Astitva.. Ek Prem Kahani.

His list of successful shows includes Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish - Ek Asha, Aroona Irani's Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, and Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani. He shot to fame when he played the role of a mentally disabled person on the television show Koshish. Since August 2025, he played Suhas Divakar in Itti Si Khushi.

Meanwhile, Harsh debuted in a minor role as "Jijo" in the 1990 series Tara, but came into prominence with the TV series Hasratein. Harsh has acted in various films and television series in various character and negative roles as available. He also starred alongside Rani Mukerji in the 2007 film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.

--IANS

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