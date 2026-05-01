May 01, 2026 12:00 PM हिंदी

Europa League: Braga bag late with to take SF first-leg advantage

Europa League: Braga bag late with to take SF first-leg advantage

Braga, May 1 (IANS) Mario Dorgeles' added-time winner gave Braga 2-1 victory at home to Freiburg in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg.

This is Braga's second major European semi‑final, the first coming in the 2010/11 Europa League, when they advanced to the final on away goals against Benfica after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Braga had scored three of their preceding five knockout stage home goals inside the first 16 minutes, so it was perhaps unsurprising when Demir Ege Tıknaz prodded the Portuguese side ahead in the eighth minute, reacting quickest to Victor Gomez's low cross.

Vincenzo Grifo had put Freiburg ahead after ten minutes of their quarter-final tie against Celta, and the captain took only 16 to score this time with a composed finish when Jan-Niklas Beste charged clear on the right, entered the box and found the winger for his third goal in four Europa League games.

Having been pegged back, the depleted hosts lost Ricardo Horta – scorer of four goals during their campaign – to injury in the 25th minute, but only a superb save from Noah Atubolu denied them the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Germany Under-21 international Atubolu turned Rodrigo Zalazar's fierce penalty away at full stretch, ensuring the visitors started what proved to be an even second half level in their first European semi-final.

The Bundesliga club threatened to take the lead when Maximilian Eggestein forced a fine save from Lukáš Hornícek but Mario Dorgeles – who had replaced Horta – kept his cool to produce the 92nd-minute winner, striking from close range after Atubolu could not hold Vitor Carvalho's shot.

"You can’t expect an easy game in a Europa League semi-final. The team made a strong start, scored first and then went through some difficulties. We lost our captain and had to make a substitution in the first half, and adjust a few things. We conceded after an unlucky situation and a misunderstanding between our players.

"We missed a penalty that could have given us an advantage. So the team showed a lot of resilience, belief in the process and confidence in each other. These guys are a real team," Carlos Vicens, Braga coach said.

--IANS

bc/

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