HM Amit Shah hails NCB’s seizure of 227 kg ‘Jihadi Drug’ from Syrian national

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) breakthrough against transnational synthetic drug trafficking networks, under Operation RAGEPILL, seizing 227.7 kg of Captagon or ‘Jihadi Drug’ worth Rs 182 crore from a Syrian national.

In a post on X, HM Shah said, “Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called ‘Jihadi Drug’, worth Rs182 crore.”

“The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs,” he said.

“I repeat, we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB,” said HM Shah.

The Captagon mainly contains Fenetylline and Amphetamine, which are Psychotropic Substances under the NDPS Act.

Developing information received from a Foreign Drug Law Enforcement Agency that India is being used as a transit for the trafficking of Captagon, a house was identified in Neb Sarai, New Delhi, and a search of the house on May 11 led to the recovery of about 31.5 Kg Captagon Tablets, the NCB said.

The contraband was concealed in a commercial chapati cutting machine, which preliminary investigation suggests was intended for export to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the NCB said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Syrian national had entered India on a tourist visa on November 15, 2024, but his visa expired on January 12, 2025, and he was illegally overstaying in India and had taken the house in Neb Sarai on rent, the NCB said.

Questioning of the accused further led to the recovery of about 196.2 kgs of Captagon Powder from a container in the Container Facilitation Station (CFS) at Mundra, Gujarat, on May 14, it said.

The container was imported from Syria, with sheep wool as a declared consignment. Thorough search of the container led to recovery of 3 bags containing 196.2 kgs of Captagon Powder, it said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the seized consignment was intended for transhipment to the Gulf region, particularly Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Middle Eastern countries, where Captagon abuse has emerged as a serious law enforcement and public health concern, it said.

--IANS

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