May 16, 2026 11:00 PM हिंदी

Kamal Haasan demands mandatory 8-week OTT window from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Kamal Haasan demands mandatory 8-week OTT window from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Kamal Haasan paid a visit to the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and demanded a mandatory 8-week OTT window for all the projects releasing in the state.

The 'Indian' actor argued that this will help the theatre owners and distributors to sustain themselves in the competitive business.

Haasan took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and shared a list of the 6 demands he presented in front of the CM for the betterment of the Tamil film industry.

"The demands were as follows:

1. Launch of Tamil Nadu Government OTT Platform – State-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences can access Tamil cinema, independent films and documentaries.

2. Abolition of the local body entertainment tax levied at 4%.

3.Formation of a strong anti-piracy team within the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Department to protect Tamil cinema with powers to enforce real time takedowns of pirated content.

4.Permission for 5 shows per day for all films in Tamil Nadu. This will improve theatre revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector.

5. Mandatory 8 week OTT window for all films released in Tamil Nadu - enabling theatre owners and distributors to sustain themselves.

6.To introduce a film production incentive scheme to 10% of the budget for Indian films that complete more than 50% of their shooting in Tamil Nadu. This will restore Tamil Nadu as India’s leading film production hub (sic)."

Haasan's latest Tweet further included the caption, “Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride.”

Refreshing your memory, after Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, Haasan had posted a congratulatory note on social media, wishing that the state of Tamil Nadu 'shine under the leadership' of his 'brother' Thiru Vijay.

--IANS

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