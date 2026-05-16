May 16, 2026 10:59 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: ‘Sometimes you get a little bit lucky,’ says Allen after hitting an explosive 93 against GT

‘Sometimes you get a little bit lucky,’ says Finn Allen after hitting an explosive 93 against Gujarat Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photo credit: IANS

Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen admitted fortune played its part in him hitting a blazing 93 against the Gujarat Titans, but insisted clarity of thought and adapting to conditions were key as his side piled up 247/2 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

His knock, studded with 10 sixes and four fours, set the tone for KKR before Raghuvanshi (82 not out) and Cameron Green (52 not out) ensured the innings closed with a flourish, leaving GT staring at a daunting chase.

“Sometimes you get a little bit lucky (talking about the luck he got early on). I just tried to continue as long as I could. Yeah, it's a beautiful ground to bat at. Boundaries are quite small, and the wicket is usually pretty good. It was a little bit tricky at the start, but we just tried to push through that,” Allen said to broadcasters at the innings break.

Asked if the pitch improved as the innings went on, he replied, “Definitely. It was quite challenging with the new ball. Again, two quality bowlers. So, as I said, I just tried to push through that and get to the middle phase.”

Allen was effusive in his praise for young teammate Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who struck a career‑best 82 not out. “He's a proper player. The way he gets up and starts his innings, the batsmanship that he shows at such a young age, he's a quality player.”

On whether he had a total in mind while batting, the New Zealander added, “No, I think personally, I just try and worry about that towards the back end of the innings if I'm there.

“But for the time that I was out there, I just wanted to put as many as I could. As I said, the wicket felt like it got better, so I just wanted to be pretty clear in what I was doing and not think about too much.”

Allen backed his side’s batting depth to defend the imposing total and keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs. “I think I'll definitely back our boys. We've got a serious line‑up, and I back our boys,” he said.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

SC Delhi take on Inter Kashi in final match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 in New Delhi, aiming to end higher on points table. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: SC Delhi take on Inter Kashi, aiming to end higher on points table

Punjab FC hold nerve in stoppage-time drama to defeat Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC hold nerve in stoppage-time drama to defeat Odisha FC

Uniform Civil Code a 'shield' for Muslim women, says Uttarakhand minister

Uniform Civil Code a 'shield' for Muslim women, says Uttarakhand minister

Sunday's Kolkata Derby between Mo9hun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal could be a potential title-decider in the Indian Super Leage (ISL) 2025-26 at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Kolkata Derby could be a potential title-decider

Ameesha Patel stands by her statement on the PR game of younger actresses: Sabhi number one...

Ameesha Patel stands by her statement on the PR game of younger actresses: Sabhi number one...

Dhar: Members of the Hindu Utsav Samiti along with devotees recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Bhojshala complex amid tight security after the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (IANS)

Hindus granted unrestricted entrance in Bhojshala, ASI issues order

Andhra CM announces Rs 30,000 for third child, Rs 40,000 for fourth

Andhra CM announces Rs 30,000 for third child, Rs 40,000 for fourth

‘You don’t captain when you at bat,’ says Sangakkara as he decodes roles of fit-again Riyan Parag ahead of Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘You don’t captain when you at-bat,’ says Sangakkara as he decodes roles of fit-again Parag

Chinese shuttlers reach three finals in Thailand Open badminton in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo credit: BWF/X

Badminton: Chinese shuttlers reach three finals in Thailand Open

Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu lift the trophy for MTV Splitsvilla X6

Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu lift the trophy for MTV Splitsvilla X6