May 16, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

11th Century Chola Copper Plates to be repatriated from Netherlands: PM Modi

11th Century Chola Copper Plates to be repatriated from Netherlands: PM Modi

Amsterdam, May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated soon to India from the Netherlands.

“A joyous moment for every Indian, Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten,” PM Modi wrote on X.

"The Chola Copper Plates are a set of 21 large plates and 3 small plates and largely contain texts in Tamil, one of the most beautiful languages of the world. They relate to the great Rajendra Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, King Rajaraja I. They also showcase the greatness of the Cholas. We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess," he added.

PM Modi thanked the Netherlands government, and Leiden University in particular, where the copper plates were kept since the mid-19th century.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi said he exchanged perspectives on boosting India-Netherlands friendship across key sectors during his meeting with the Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague.

"Met His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace. It was wonderful exchanging perspectives on boosting India-Netherlands friendship across key sectors like technology, innovation, sustainable growth, commerce and water resources," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

"India and the Netherlands are connected by shared interests and a shared belief in building a future-ready planet," he added.

PM Modi's ongoing visit to the country focuses on deepening bilateral relations between the two countries and the signing of a Strategic Partnership to that end.

This is the Prime Minister's second visit to the Netherlands and comes at an important juncture in bilateral ties.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Punjab FC hold nerve in stoppage-time drama to defeat Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC hold nerve in stoppage-time drama to defeat Odisha FC

Uniform Civil Code a 'shield' for Muslim women, says Uttarakhand minister

Uniform Civil Code a 'shield' for Muslim women, says Uttarakhand minister

Sunday's Kolkata Derby between Mo9hun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal could be a potential title-decider in the Indian Super Leage (ISL) 2025-26 at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Kolkata Derby could be a potential title-decider

Ameesha Patel stands by her statement on the PR game of younger actresses: Sabhi number one...

Ameesha Patel stands by her statement on the PR game of younger actresses: Sabhi number one...

Dhar: Members of the Hindu Utsav Samiti along with devotees recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Bhojshala complex amid tight security after the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (IANS)

Hindus granted unrestricted entrance in Bhojshala, ASI issues order

Andhra CM announces Rs 30,000 for third child, Rs 40,000 for fourth

Andhra CM announces Rs 30,000 for third child, Rs 40,000 for fourth

‘You don’t captain when you at bat,’ says Sangakkara as he decodes roles of fit-again Riyan Parag ahead of Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘You don’t captain when you at-bat,’ says Sangakkara as he decodes roles of fit-again Parag

Chinese shuttlers reach three finals in Thailand Open badminton in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo credit: BWF/X

Badminton: Chinese shuttlers reach three finals in Thailand Open

Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu lift the trophy for MTV Splitsvilla X6

Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu lift the trophy for MTV Splitsvilla X6

Kamal Haasan demands mandatory 8-week OTT window from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Kamal Haasan demands mandatory 8-week OTT window from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay