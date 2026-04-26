April 26, 2026 7:52 PM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan flaunts 'the work that nobody sees' in a rehearsal video from the 'Wow' song

Varun Dhawan flaunts 'the work that nobody sees' in a rehearsal video from the 'Wow' song

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) The makers of Varun Dhawan's forthcoming romantic entertainer "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona" recently treated the music lovers with the peppy number “Wow”.

On Sunday, Varun took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a BTS video from one of the rehearsal sessions for the song.

Varun pointed out that while everyone loves to see the hook steps of a popular number, no one is aware of the hard work that goes behind perfecting it.

Varun was seen practicing his moves with full energy in the clip captioned, "The work that nobody sees makes the step which everyone sees #wow @boscomartis Thank u @aryan_patra11 and @ankan_sen7 (sic)".

Varun, who turned a year older on Friday, called "Wow" his “birthday jam”.

Posting a glimpse of the song on Instagram, Varun shared, “My birthday jam is WOW So excited about this track thankful to all my people for making this birthday wow #WOWItsVarunDay #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai in cinemas on 22nd May 2026.”

Enjoying the vocals by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa, "Wow" has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali, and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics by Rony and Gill.

Talking about the track, Harrdy shared in a statement: “From the first listen, WOW had that spark. It’s high on energy and super addictive the kind of song you don’t just hear, you feel. Recording this with the bunch of amazing creative collaborators was an absolute blast.”

Composer Tanishk Bagchi said that with "WOW," they wished to keep it contemporary, punchy, and irresistibly catchy.

“It’s designed to make you move simple as that. Every artist involved in this track added their own personal touch which elevated my vision for this song,” added Bagchi.

Directed by David Dhawan, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona" boasts an ensemble cast with Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles, along with others.

Backed by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK), "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" will be released on May 22.

--IANS

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