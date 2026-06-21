Varun Aaron joins Glasgow Cosmic as bowling coach ahead of ETPL

Glasgow, June 21 (IANS) Glasgow Cosmic have appointed former India fast bowler Varun Aaron as the team’s bowling coach ahead of the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

Aaron, who represented India across formats and enjoyed a successful career in domestic cricket and the IPL, joins the franchise at an exciting time as Glasgow Cosmic continue to build a strong setup both on and off the field.

The team has already attracted attention with a squad featuring some of the biggest names in world cricket, including Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Moises Henriques, Ali Khan, Richie Berrington, and Scotland’s home favourite George Munsey.

Speaking about his new role, Aaron said, “I’m really looking forward to this opportunity with Glasgow Cosmic. The conversations I had with Matthew Hayden, Vipul Agrawal, Tansha Batra and Rashid Khan gave me a clear picture of what they’re trying to build here. There’s genuine ambition behind the project and that was something I wanted to be a part of.”

“When you look at the squad, there is quality throughout. Players like Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Moises Henriques, Ali Khan, Richie Berrington and George Munsey have all proven themselves at the highest level. As a coach, it’s exciting to work with a group like that and help them get the best out of themselves.”

Vipul Agrawal, chairman of Mugafi Group, said, “Varun has always been respected for his work ethic and cricketing knowledge. We believe he will bring a lot of value to the dressing room and be a great mentor for our players.”

Tansha Batra, co-owner of Glasgow Cosmic, added, "We’re delighted to welcome Varun to the Glasgow Cosmic family. His experience, especially as a fast bowler, will be invaluable during the tournament.”

Rashid Khan, CEO of Mugafi Sports, said, “From the beginning, our focus has been on building a strong cricketing environment. Varun’s appointment is another important step in that direction and we’re excited to have him on board.”

--IANS

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