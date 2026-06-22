Vardhan Puri celebrates 'Daadu' Amrish Puri’s 94th birth anniversary with his favourite dal-roti & Kishore Kumar songs

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Legendary actor Amrish Puri's grandson, actor Vardhan Puri, paid a heartfelt tribute to his late stalwart grandfather on his 94th birth anniversary on June 22.

The actor, penned an emotional note, revealing how the family has planned to celebrate and remember him years after his passing.

Taking to his social media account, Vardhan shared a carousel of nostalgic pictures dedicated to the late icon.

The first picture shows little Vardhan dressed in traditional attire and floral garlands, posing beside his grandfather Amrish Puri.

The second picture features a young Amrish Puri holding a trophy while posing for a studio portrait. The third image is a family photograph featuring Amrish Puri with his wife and kids. The final picture captures a young Amrish in a vintage-inspired look.

Alongside the pictures, Vardhan penned an emotional note remembering his "Dadu".He wrote, "Happy birthday to the greatest Dadu in the whole universe! The world and your countless admirers around the world love you for your craft and the countless characters you made immortal on stage and in cinema. But, if they got to witness even 1% of the gentleness you treated us, your family with at home, they would fall even deeper in love with you, if that's even a possibility.”

He added, “We bow our heads in reverence and celebrate your spirit every moment, I promise. And we strive to make you proud every single day! We are having your comfort dal roti, poori channa etc at our dining table and singing your favourite KL Saigal sahab and Kishore Kumar sahab songs as we remember you today at lunch.”

He further wrote, “We wish you and our beloved Dadi were with us physically as well even though you are with us in spirit - something we feel in our bones every single day. Missing your bear hugs while you wrestled with us grandkids in bed. Missing your whistles and naughty smiles. Missing your demonstration of love. Until we meet again in person...Janamdin Mubarak!”

He mentioned, “P.S: I am just about to cut a large halwa cake from your side and feed all your babies. We love you so much! Rest in power! #AmrishPuri #HappyBirthday #Grandfather #ILoveYou #Family."

Talking about Amrish Puri, the legend was born on June 22, 1932, and went on to become one of the most celebrated actors in the history of Indian cinema.

The veteran actor, after working in theatre for many years, marked his entry into films in his late 30s. Over a period of time, he went on to become one of the most popular on-screen villains of the 1980s and 1990s era of Bollywood.

Amrish Puri played a wide range of characters throughout his long-running career, but his portrayal of 'Mogambo' in the 1987 cult classic 'Mr. India' immortalised him among Bollywood's most iconic villains.

His dialogue, "Mogambo khush hua!", continues to be one of the most quoted lines in Indian cinema. He also won hearts in movies like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', delivering the unforgettable line, "Jaa Simran Jaa, jee le apni zindagi."

His performances in films such as 'Virasat', 'Gardish', 'Pardes', 'Karan Arjun', 'Ghayal', 'Damini', 'Meri Jung' and 'Chachi 420' proved his acting versatility.

In real life, Amrish Puri was equally recognisable for donning his trademark hat. In many of his public appearances, he was often seen sporting his favourite hat, which became synonymous with his personality.

Reportedly, the hat was also placed on his funeral pyre in an emotional farewell by his loved ones.

Amrish Puri passed away on January 12, 2005. Talking about Vardhan Puri, the actor made his Bollywood debut with 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' in 2019.

The actor has also appeared in projects such as 'Bloody Ishq'.

–IANS

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