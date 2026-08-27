Vardhaan Puri gets emotional recalling Raksha Bandhan gift from sister: ‘I cried in front of the family’

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Vardhaan Puri, grandson of veteran actor Amrish Puri, recently opened up about a cherished Raksha Bandhan memory with his elder sister, Dr Sachi Puri.

Recalling a thoughtful gift from his childhood, Vardhaan told IANS that his sister had saved money she received at family functions to buy him a special present. The gesture left him so emotional that he ended up crying in front of his family. Vardhaan revealed, “I really wanted a tennis racket after the one I had bought accidentally broke. My sister had saved all the money she received at family functions in her piggy bank, and on Raksha Bandhan, she bought me this beautiful titanium racket, which cost a bomb back then. I remember crying in front of the family because I became so emotional. It was a very special Raksha Bandhan.”

Describing the role his sister has played in his life, Vardhaan added, “My bond with her has always been that of a younger brother and, at the same time, a son. She has been my little mother. She has protected me, nurtured me and is one of the reasons I am the person I am today. She is my biggest cheerleader, and I can say that whenever she makes a prayer, she prays for me first.”

“My love for her is unconditional, and that is never going to change. In fact, my love for her keeps growing day by day, and my respect for her keeps growing hour by hour.”

If he had to dedicate a film to his sister, Vardhaan would choose Dil Dhadakne Do. “The bond Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh’s characters share is very cute and very much like my bond with my sister. I find it extremely relevant to how we love and respect each other. I would love to watch that movie with my sister and celebrate our beautifully loving bond,” he said.

Talking about the quality he admires most in his sister, Vardhaan mentioned, “She has such equanimity. She is incredibly balanced and knows how to maintain equilibrium. She beautifully combines maturity with childlike innocence. She is also extremely maternal, with a very strong maternal instinct, and I find that extremely endearing.”

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2026. Observed on the full moon, or Purnima, of the Hindu month of Shravana, the festival honours the cherished bond of love, affection and protection between siblings.

--IANS

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