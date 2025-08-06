August 06, 2025 9:53 PM हिंदी

Varanasi shopkeepers share their experience of meeting PM Modi for first time

Varanasi, Aug 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting his Lok Sabha constituency during the weekend, launched a wide range of development projects worth over Rs 2,200 crores and also released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, benefitting crores of farmers.

When PM Modi reached Varanasi on August 2, he met several shopkeepers of the holy city, who lined up at the airport and the streets to give him a warm welcome. These are the same people who have kept the cultural tradition and identity, as well as the civilizational legacy of the ancient city, alive for years.

A couple of them who met PM Modi spoke to IANS and shared their experience of their first such meeting.

Vijay Yadav, a shopkeeper, said, "I run a tea stall called 'NaMo Tea Stall'. This experience was very special for me. It was always my wish to meet the Prime Minister. My dream has come true. What can be a bigger dream for a common man than this?”

He further said, "I was informed about this four days ago. We were excited to meet the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister first asked my name. He is not only the Prime Minister of the country, but also the MP of our Kashi.”

With his eyes brimming with joy, he said, “The Prime Minister asked about my well-being and then wanted to know about my business. I told him that I run 'NaMo Tea Stall'. I already had a tea stall, but after the Prime Minister came in 2014, I changed its name to 'NaMo Tea Stall'."

“We have been hearing since childhood that Kashi is a land of energy, but after meeting the Prime Minister, it felt like he himself is a source of energy for all of us. Meeting the Prime Minister was one of the biggest achievements of my life,” he said.

Another shopkeeper, Rajkumar Ahuja, said, "That moment cannot be described in words. It was such a wonderful experience, as if Ma Bhagvati had bestowed her blessings on us. We got this good fortune, we are very thankful.”

He said, "After meeting the Prime Minister, I felt as if I had got the biggest achievement of my life. This was the most wonderful moment for me."

“I have a sweet shop which makes many types of items. This shop has been running since 1994. I thank the Bharatiya Janata Party for giving small businessmen like us this opportunity to meet the Prime Minister of the country. This is a wonderful and unbelievable thing in itself,” he said.

Another shopkeeper, Saurabh Gupta, said, "PM Modi said just one word 'good'. We felt it was a great thing that we were invited. Being a common citizen, meeting the PM was a very special experience in itself."

He added, "We got a call that you have been selected, you have to come. We submitted our Aadhar card and photo. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular global leader, meeting him became the most special moment of my life."

--IANS

mr/dan

