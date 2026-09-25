September 25, 2026 10:02 PM हिंदी

Vani rallies to win play-off against Anvvi in the 13th Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Vani Kapoor rallies to win play-off against Anvvi in the 13th Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Friday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Gurugram, Sep 25 (IANS) Vani Kapoor’s experience and ability to handle pressure in a tight situation saw her edge out Anvvi Dahhiya in a play-off that lasted three holes in the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, which carried a purse of Rs. 17 lakh.

Vani, the most prolific winner in the Women’s Pro Golf Tour history, trailed Anvvi by one shot but caught her up and went ahead by the turn at the DLF Golf and Country Club. On the back nine, Anvvi fought back with three birdies against one bogey. That saw both tied at 1-over 217 after three rounds.

Vani had three birdies against one bogey on the front nine for a 2-under, and Anvvi had two birdies against three bogeys and was 1-over for the stretch. That saw a swing of two shots in Vani’s favour.

However, on the back nine, Vani had no birdies but dropped one bogey, while Anvvi had three birdies and two bogeys. That meant the duo were tied again. The play-off failed to break the deadlock for two holes before Vani came through as the victor, leaving Anvvi in second place. It was Vani’s second win of the season.

It was once again a tough day for scoring, as only two players, Vani and Saanvi Somu, scored under par and Anvvi had a par round. Overall, the week saw only five scores under par, and no player shot it more than once.

Behind Vani and Anvvi, the third place went to Ridhima Dilawari (74), while Nayanika Sanga (74) ended fourth at 222. Jasmine Shekar and Tvesa Malik were tied for fifth as Saanvi Somu and Mannat Brar were tied seventh, and Lavanya Jadon was ninth.

Three players, amateur Anuradha Chaudhuri, Kashika Misra and Vidhatri Urs, who led on the first day, rounded off the Top-10. Ridhima Dilawari continued to lead the Hero Order of Merit. Vani Kapoor is in second place, and Jasmine Shekar is third.

The next event for the top women golfers will be the Hero Women’s Indian Open next month at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

--IANS

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