Protest rally in Geneva spotlights grave abuses by Pakistan in Balochistan

Quetta, Sep 25 (IANS) The Baloch National Movement (BNM) on Friday took out a protest rally in Geneva during the 63rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council, drawing the attention of the international community to the escalating human rights abuses committed by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan.

During the demonstration, the protesters carried placards that read: “They were civilians, not targets; UN act now to end collective punishment in Balochistan”, “End Enforced Disappearance”, “Balochistan was occupied by Pakistan”.

According to the BNM, a photo exhibition and protest were also held at the Broken Chair monument in Geneva, where participants raised international awareness about the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the 12th Balochistan International Conference, organised by the Baloch National Movement in Geneva, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement chairman Sohail Ahmed Abro described Balochistan as a land of sorrow, despite its rich resources including uranium, minerals, the Saindak Project, the Reko Diq Project, the Dadhar Project, the Dalbandin Project, coal mines, gas and a vast coastline.

He alleged that “Pakistani imperialism” was concerned not with the people of Balochistan but with its minerals and land.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians across Balochistan, Abro further said “more than 30,000 Baloch are forcibly disappeared, and their genocide continues. Over the years, more than 8,000 Baloch have been killed.”

On Thursday, British Labour Party MP John McDonnell called on the UK government to play a more proactive role in addressing the human rights abuses committed by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan. He also cited Britain’s colonial history as a basis for its “special responsibility.”

Addressing the 12th Balochistan International Conference, organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) at the Geneva Press Club, virtually on Thursday, McDonnell said British ministers should help address human rights violations and should recognise the Baloch people’s demands for “peace, justice and the right to self-determination.”

He told participants that he has continued to provide political and diplomatic support in Britain to Baloch people affected by Pakistani repression, and would maintain that position.

Speaking at the same conference, Jamal Baloch, media coordinator of human-rights organisation Paank, presented figures from the group’s documentation of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and other rights violations in Balochistan.

He said Paank, the human-rights wing of the BNM, has documented thousands of cases of human-rights violations and enforced disappearances over the years.

According to Jamal, 485 cases of enforced disappearance were recorded by Paank over the past six months.

He further said that Paank also received information of 181 extrajudicial killings during the same period, with several being confirmed by the organisation itself.

--IANS

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