Beijing, Sep 25 (IANS) The nuclear policy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) demonstrates inefficient technocrats and deliberate political choices. Engineers in China work under pressure to meet expansion targets, regulators raise thresholds instead of shutting down plants, and officials hide information by paying money, a report has detailed.

"China’s nuclear ambitions have surged with breathtaking speed, transforming the nation into one of the world’s largest operators of nuclear reactors. Yet behind the polished narrative of “energy independence” lies a troubling reality: a fragile system riddled with abnormal shutdowns, concealed leaks, and a waste management crisis that threatens to scar generations," a report in Nile Post mentioned.

It detailed that the recent claims made in the Kyoto News reveal technical lapses and the CCP's efforts at expansion at any cost. The CCP's governance has created a culture where safety is compromised, transparency is suppressed, and there is a lack of accountability. The Chinese government has been using substandard structures and inefficient technocrats to create a nuclear empire that seems formidable on paper but is dangerously unstable in practice.

According to the report, nuclear reactors in China faced 130 abnormal shutdowns and more than 500 incidents from 2011 to 2024, demonstrating flaws in its nuclear infrastructure. These incidents were not minor technical issues but events that risked uncontrolled decay heat, hydrogen explosions, and full-scale meltdowns.

By 2024, the CCP stopped publishing details regarding radioactive emission data, effectively silencing transparency in one of the most critical areas of public safety. International experts have said that tritium wastewater discharges from nuclear plants of China were nine times higher than Fukushima’s limits. However, China rejected these findings as "distortions" and accused media of "irresponsible reporting."

China's nuclear fleet increased from 15 reactors in 2011 to 59 in 2025. However, China's waste disposal infrastructure is failing to keep pace with the expansion of nuclear power plants. China’s primary site for nuclear fuel reprocessing in Gansu remains heavily restricted and obscured from public view. Temporary storage facilities have hit capacity while there is a lack of high-level waste sites in China.

"The CCP’s nuclear policy reflects both inefficient technocrats and deliberate political choices. Engineers operate under pressure to meet expansion targets, regulators raise thresholds instead of shutting plants, and officials silence leaks with hush money. This is not incompetence alone it is a systemic failure engineered by a regime that values secrecy over safety," the NilePost report stated.

--IANS

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