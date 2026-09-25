Historic clash against India was a massive learning curve, says Japan skipper Kadowaki-Fleming

Tokyo, Sep 25 (IANS) Reflecting on their historic T20I encounter against current T20 World Cup holders India, Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming said his side displayed commendable confidence against a top-tier opponent, adding that it was a massive learning curve for his team.

At the same time, Kadowaki-Fleming felt there’s an urgent need to expand grassroots programs across Japan to bridge the gap with elite cricketing nations. Japan played host to India for the very first time in international cricket through a commemorative match organized by the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

The landmark match, which saw tickets sell out within hours, drew a record-breaking crowd of 2,149 spectators - the highest-ever attendance for a cricket match in Japan. It also recorded over two million views across official online streaming in English and Japanese.

"Despite the ranking gap between India and Japan, we were able to play with confidence throughout the match and challenge them. Although we unfortunately lost this time, we want to use today's experience to eventually beat top-ranked teams and aim higher," Kadowaki-Fleming said in a statement by JCA on Friday.

In a rain-hit match, with the game reduced to five overs per innings, Japan lost by just two runs in the chase despite restricting India to 32/4. "A major difference lies in the educational programs; India has an environment where cricket is played everywhere.

“For us in Japanese cricket, the challenge is to expand awareness of the sport not just in Sano, but across the country. I believe we need to create programs that allow children to improve their skills," added Kadowaki-Fleming.

Echoing similar sentiments, Japan head coach Dhugal Bedingfield praised his side's adaptability against India, adding that the exposure would accelerate the group's growth.

"It was an honour to play against a top-tier team featuring the world's best batters and bowlers. I believe we put up a good fight against them, and the players - including the younger ones - adapted well to the match situation. The players gained valuable experience from this game, so I am excited about the future. We will work hard to reach the next level," he said.

--IANS

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