September 25, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

Ed Sheeran’s concerts canceled due to storm warnings

Ed Sheeran’s concerts canceled due to storm warnings

Los Angeles, Sep 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s troubles don’t seem to cease. The singer’s pair of his high-profile stadium shows have been canceled due to weather. The singer was set to perform on September 25 and September 26 in Massachusetts.

However, his shows now have been nixed. The tour promoter Messina Touring took to their Instagram, and shared the updates.

They wrote, “Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium. The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority”.

“Refunds are available now at the point of purchase. Ticketholders who purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded”, they added.

Earlier, the singer became embroiled in a controversy over Palestine after rapper Macklemore, his opening act, voiced support for Palestinians, and said, “Free Palestine” during a New Jersey concert. Macklemore was subsequently removed from Sheeran’s US Loop Tour after venue owners objected to his comments.

Sheeran said the decision was made by the tour promoter following pressure from venues, and denied personally removing Macklemore. 4 other supporting acts later withdrew in solidarity with Macklemore. Sheeran initially said his shows were not intended to be political, but addressed the issue publicly when the tour resumed in Philadelphia on September 19. He apologised for mistakes in handling the controversy and described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic and unjustifiable”, while also condemning the October 2023 Hamas attack.

--IANS

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