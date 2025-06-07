June 07, 2025 11:59 AM हिंदी

Vande Bharat train between Katra, Srinagar begins today; slashes travel time to just 3 hours

Vande Bharat train between Katra, Srinagar begins today, slashes travel time to just 3 hours

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) In a major boost to connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, regular services of the Vande Bharat Express between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra commence on Saturday.

The Northern Railway has confirmed that the semi-high-speed trains will operate six days a week, significantly reducing the travel time between Kashmir Valley and the prominent pilgrimage hub in Katra.

This development marks a transformative step in the region’s transport infrastructure.

The new Vande Bharat service will cut the travel time between Srinagar and Katra to just three hours, less than half of the current six to seven hours required by road.

Two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402, will run on the newly-inaugurated Srinagar–Katra–Srinagar route, with scheduled halts at Banihal.

These trains are specially designed to function in extreme winter conditions and are equipped with advanced heating systems, thermally insulated lavatories, heated windshields, and defrosting technology for driver visibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, flagged off the inaugural run of these trains, following the successful completion of the 272-kilometer Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, a long-awaited engineering feat that includes the iconic Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge.

Until now, train services in the region were limited to Banihal–Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu–Udhampur–Katra in the Jammu region.

The extension of Vande Bharat services will not only provide a faster, more reliable mode of transportation for residents and tourists but is also expected to facilitate easier access for pilgrims visiting the revered Vaishno Devi shrine.

With seamless all-weather operations and premium onboard amenities, the Vande Bharat Express promises to enhance travel experience and regional connectivity, linking North India more closely with the Valley.

--IANS

rs/rad

