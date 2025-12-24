December 25, 2025 1:16 AM हिंदी

China keeps India border in focus despite talks: US report

Washington, Dec 24 (IANS) China continues to prepare for possible military confrontation with India along the Line of Actual Control, even as both sides pursue diplomatic engagement to stabilise ties, a new U.S. Defence Department report says.

The report identifies China’s Western Theatre Command as responsible for operations involving India. It says the command is structured and trained for high-altitude conflict and border contingencies.

In 2024, Chinese forces conducted live-fire drills and mobility exercises in mountainous terrain. These activities were designed for combat in high-altitude and low-oxygen conditions, according to the report.

The Pentagon assessment notes that China treats its territorial claims as “core interests.” These claims, it says, are considered non-negotiable by Beijing. The report explicitly includes India’s Arunachal Pradesh within this framework.

Although India and China announced an agreement in October 2024 to disengage from remaining standoff points along the LAC, the report urges caution. It says the reduction in tension does not reflect a change in China’s long-term military posture.

Chinese leaders, the report says, likely seek to ease border friction to prevent closer strategic alignment between India and the United States. At the same time, Beijing continues to view U.S.-India defence cooperation with concern.

The report points out that China remains wary of expanding U.S. partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. It sees these ties as limiting its strategic freedom, including along its land borders.

China’s broader military modernisation also has direct relevance for India. The PLA is expanding its missile forces, air power, cyber units, and space-based surveillance. These capabilities enable China to operate across multiple theatres simultaneously.

The report notes that China has improved its ability to move forces quickly and sustain operations along its western frontier. Logistics, joint command structures, and rapid mobilisation remain key focus areas.

While diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Beijing has increased, the report stresses that mistrust remains deep. It says both sides continue to view each other with suspicion, particularly on security issues.

China’s military activities along the India border, the report concludes, reflect preparation rather than reassurance. Even amid talks and disengagement agreements, the PLA continues to train for scenarios involving renewed confrontation.

