CBI to challenge Delhi HC bail order in Unnao rape case before SC

CBI to challenge Delhi HC bail order in Unnao rape case before SC

New Delhi/Lucknow, Dec 24 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made it known that it would file an appeal before the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s ruling that letting former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been convicted in the controversial Unnao rape case, get out on bail.

The Division Bench of the High Court had not only suspended Sengar’s sentence but also granted him bail, a ruling that has caused an uproar and met with stern opposition from both the CBI and the family of the victim.

As per the CBI officials, the agency has not only reviewed the High Court’s verdict but is also ready to submit a Special Leave Petition (SLP) to the Supreme Court at the earliest.

The agency highlighted that it had opposed Sengar’s bail application strongly in the High Court, presenting timely replies and submitting written arguments to draw attention to the seriousness of the case and the dangers involved in granting bail.

Further, the family of the victim has been a staunch opponent of the bail application, as they have put safety and threats as their main concerns.

They have claimed that Sengar’s liberation would put their lives at risk and hinder the already delayed justice process in a case that has, due to its nature, provoked the public to be very active in the matter.

The case of Unnao rape, which caught the public eye in 2017, was the occurrence of sexual assault on a minor girl, and it later moved the whole nation to outrage.

Sengar was convicted in 2019 and given life imprisonment. His conviction was considered a milestone in the history of justice for women who were victims of male and also of the powerful political constituency.

The CBI’s decision to fight the bail order is a testimony to the agency’s firm belief that the justice system will not be watered down.

“The CBI will file a challenge to this ruling straight away,” the officials stated and continued to say that the agency is determined to take the matter to the Supreme Court with full force.

