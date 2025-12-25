Celine Dion dresses up as ‘Grinch’ and sings ‘All by Myself’ on Christmas

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Celine Dion has a solid plan to steal Christmas. The singer took to her Instagram recently, and shared a video of herself sitting by a fireplace.

In the video, she was seen wearing a Grinch costume, complete with detailed bright green makeup. She opens the video by talk-singing the chorus of ‘All by Myself’ before launching into a parody of the Grinch’s monologue about his schedule from the Jim Carrey-led 2000 film ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’, reports ‘Variety’.

“The nerve of those Whos, inviting me down there on such short notice. Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn’t allow it”, she said, holding in her lap a small dog wearing antlers like the Grinch’s dog, Max. “4:00, exercise my voice. 4:30, wake my children up. 5:00, solve world hunger. Tell no one. 5:30, jazzercize. 6:30, dinner with me. I can’t cancel that again! 7:00, wrestle with my creative ideas.”

She further mentioned, “I’m booked. Of course, if I bumped my creative ideas to 9:00, I’ll still have time to lay in bed and scroll TikTok videos endlessly. Or I can just simply wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year… boring”.

As per ‘Variety’, she closed the video by beginning to sing ‘All by Myself’.

She sang, “When I was young, I never needed anyone”.

‘All by Myself’ was originally released by singer-songwriter Eric Carmen in 1975 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Dion released her famous cover of the ballad as a single ahead of her 1996 album ‘Falling into You’. It remains one of her biggest hits in the U.S. to this day.

