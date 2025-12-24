Lucknow to get historic national memorial; locals excited ahead of PM Modi's visit tomorrow

Lucknow, Dec 24 (IANS) On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on Thursday.

On this special occasion, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' at 2:30 p.m. and later address a public gathering.

Excitement and preparations for this historic event are in full swing in Lucknow.

The 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' has been developed as a grand national memorial.

Built at a cost of nearly Rs 230 crore, the complex spans 65 acres.

Its purpose is to preserve the legacy of the nation's great leaders and strengthen values of leadership, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The site is envisioned as a permanent national heritage for future generations.

The biggest highlight of the complex is the installation of 65-foot-tall bronze statues of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

These statues symbolise the contributions of these great leaders towards Indian politics, ideology, and nation-building.

Additionally, the complex features a state-of-the-art lotus-shaped museum as a major attraction.

Spread across nearly 98,000 square feet, the museum uses advanced digital and immersive technology.

It showcases India's national journey and the lives, ideas, and contributions of these visionary leaders in a modern way so that common people, youth, and students can draw inspiration from them.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Secretary Vivek Srivastava told IANS that the memorial has been developed by the LDA and preparations for the inauguration ceremony are almost complete.

He said the site is a matter of pride not only for Lucknow but for the entire country, where the memory of the three great leaders is honoured together.

Local residents are also showing special excitement about the Prime Minister's visit and the inauguration.

Sarita Dixit, a local resident, said: "We feel very proud that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to our city. Earlier, people neither preferred to buy flats here nor visit this area. The standard was very low, and the place had no special importance. But under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the picture of this area has completely changed. Today, it has become a posh locality. Now we can bring our children here, let them play games, and engage in various activities. This area is now recognised as a VIP zone."

She also added that Prime Minister Modi is working for every section of society, and security arrangements have also become stronger and better during his tenure.

Another local resident said: "This is a matter of great pride for us. Former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's personality was truly great. Prime Minister Modi coming to our city and inaugurating this site is an honour for us."

The inauguration of the 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' is being seen as a significant step toward advancing the ideals of selfless leadership, good governance, and national service.

