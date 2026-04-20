Vandalism of Jesus statue: Netanyahu left 'stunned' and 'saddened', orders criminal probe

Jerusalem, April 20 (IANS) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday condemned "in the strongest terms" the incident involving an Israeli soldier damaging a Jesus Christ statue in Lebanon, saying that he was left "stunned and saddened" after learning about the episode.

Netanyahu mentioned that military authorities are carrying out a criminal probe into the matter and will take disciplinary action against the offender. He stated that Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and people of all faiths.

His statement came after a picture went viral on social media showing an Israeli soldier smashing a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer.

"As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths. All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region. Yesterday, like the overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon. I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender," Netanyahu posted on X.

"While Christians are being slaughtered in Syria and Lebanon by Muslims, the Christian population in Israel thrives unlike elsewhere in the Middle East. Israel is the only country in the region that the Christian population and standard of living is growing. Israel is the only place in the Middle East that adheres to freedom of worship for all. We express regret for the incident and for any hurt this has caused to believers in Lebanon and around the world," he added.

On Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that the incident is being viewed with great severity and the soldier's conduct is "inconsistent" with the values expected of IDF's troops. It mentioned that the Northern Command is carrying out probe into the incident and vowed to take appropriate measures against those involved.

"Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon. The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops," IDF posted on X.

"The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings. Furthermore, the IDF is working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place. The IDF is operating to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure established by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols," it added.

--IANS

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