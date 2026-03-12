Valverde hat-trick powers Real Madrid to Champions League win over Manchester City

Madrid, March 12 (IANS) Fede Valverde scored a first-half hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-0 at home in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Valverde opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 22nd minute when he controlled a long ball from Thibaut Courtois, slipped past Nico O'Reilly and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma, who appeared as though he could have done better.

His second goal came five minutes later when a deflected pass fell to him on the left side of the Manchester City penalty area, and he took one touch before firing a left-foot shot across Donnarumma, reports Xinhua.

The Uruguayan completed his hat-trick in the 42nd minute after a pass from Brahim Diaz allowed him to flick the ball over Marc Guehi and smash home from close range to stun the visitors.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola fielded an attack-minded side in Madrid, with Rodri Hernandez as his only holding midfielder and Bernardo Silva in a more advanced role, while Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo and Savinho formed a line behind Erling Haaland.

Manchester City had looked the more likely side to score in the opening 20 minutes, with Doku causing problems down the left and flashing two balls across the face of goal, while O'Reilly had a chance and Silva volleyed just wide.

Valverde's first goal changed the game completely, and Guardiola brought on Tijjani Reijnders for the second half in place of Savinho, while Fran Garcia replaced Ferland Mendy at left back for Real Madrid after Mendy suffered a physical problem.

Brahim drew a good save from Donnarumma early in the second half, while Semenyo saw a shot blocked by Courtois before Vinicius Jr wasted a fine chance to make it 4-0.

The Brazilian got in behind a defense pushed beyond the halfway line, raced into the area and went down under a challenge from Donnarumma, only to hit a tame shot that the goalkeeper saved.

At the other end, Antonio Rudiger got a vital touch when Haaland looked set to score, while Courtois stuck out a saving foot to deny O'Reilly, who had dispossessed Real Madrid youngster Thiago Pitarch.

Real Madrid was content to contain its rival in the closing minutes, knowing it had built a cushion for the return leg that few would have expected.

