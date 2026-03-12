Iran allows India-flagged tankers through Hormuz after talks between EAM Jaishankar, Araghchi

New Delhi/Tehran, March 12 (IANS) Iran has allowed India-flagged tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz following talks between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, with the aim of keeping the critical sea route open for the transportation of crude oil and natural gas.

According to sources familiar with the developments, Indian tankers 'Pushpak' and 'Parimal' have been passing safely through the Strait of Hormuz even as ships from the US, Europe and Israel continue to face restrictions in the strategically important waterway.

Ensuring the safe navigation of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz figured prominently during a conversation between EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi late on Tuesday (March 10). The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, and the issue of maritime movement through the strait was a key point of discussion. This was their third conversation since the outbreak of the Iran war.

In a related development, a Liberian-flagged tanker carrying Saudi Arabian crude oil and captained by an Indian has also successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and berthed at the Mumbai port.

The vessel has become the first India-bound tanker to safely pass through the waterway after maritime traffic in the region slowed dramatically following attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel.

The tanker, 'Shenlong Suezmax', had loaded crude oil from the Saudi port of Ras Tanura on March 1 and departed two days later.

According to maritime tracking data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence and TankerTrackers, the vessel’s last recorded location before reaching Indian waters showed it inside the Strait of Hormuz on March 8.

The successful passage of the tanker is expected to ease some of the growing concerns in India over possible disruptions in energy supplies. India, which is Asia’s third-largest economy, relies heavily on the Strait of Hormuz as more than half of its crude oil and natural gas imports pass through the narrow maritime corridor.

Despite the safe transit of some vessels, several Indian ships remain in or around the sensitive waterway.

According to the Directorate General of Shipping, at least 28 Indian-flagged vessels have been operating in or near the Strait of Hormuz since hostilities began in the region.

Officials said that eight Indian-flagged ships, which were located east of the Strait of Hormuz when the conflict broke out, have since moved to safer waters.

A situation report released by the Directorate General of Shipping said that over the past few days, seven of these vessels -- 'Desh Mahima', 'Desh Abhiman', 'Swarna Kamal', 'Vishva Prerna', 'Jag Viraat', 'Jag Lokesh' and 'LNGC Aseem' -- have moved out and reached the Arabian Sea. Another vessel, 'Jag Lakshya', has sailed onward towards Angola.

Meanwhile, tensions in the region remain high.

On March 11, a Thai-flagged cargo vessel was reportedly attacked near the Strait of Hormuz shortly after it departed from the United Arab Emirates, according to the Royal Thai Navy.

The vessel, identified as 'Mayuree Naree', had left Khalifa Port in the UAE and was headed for Kandla Port in Gujarat when it came under attack while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely as security concerns persist in one of the world’s most critical maritime energy routes.

