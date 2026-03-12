93 pc of workforce at India’s GCCs is Gen Z and millennial: Report

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) As India’s GCCs evolve from being identified as back offices to becoming innovation hubs, the workforce remains predominantly young, with 93 per cent of employees belonging to Gen Z and millennial cohorts — intensifying the war for talent and reinforcing the importance of strong workplace culture in attracting and retaining future-ready skills, a report showed on Thursday.

India continues to strengthen its position as the global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), hosting 53 per cent of the world’s GCCs and employing more than 1.9 million professionals, according to the report by Great Place To Work India.

GCCs are in-house global centres set up by multinational organisations to drive strategic, operational, and innovation-led work.

The research revealed that 85 per cent of employees working in GCCs report a positive workplace experience, placing the sector close to the broader India Inc. benchmark and underscoring the growing importance of workplace culture as GCCs scale in size and complexity.

India’s GCC ecosystem remains highly concentrated, with 94 per cent of centres located across six key cities — Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai.

The number of operational GCCs is expected to cross 2,100 by 2028, growing at an estimated compound annual growth rate of 8 per cent through FY2028.

GCCs are also projected to account for nearly 35 to 40 per cent of India’s total office space demand this year, reflecting their expanding economic and employment footprint.

“GCCs are no more IT support centres, but global hubs delivering high-value work across industries. GCCs have been creating an equitable workplace compared to the rest of India Inc., but the next steps are to bring them to the forefront of trust, growth, and recognition through decisive, time-bound action,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work India.

Trust levels within GCCs currently stand at 82 per cent, broadly aligned with the Information Technology sector, while trailing industries such as retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.

GCCs continue to outperform much of India Inc. on several critical aspects of the employee experience. Employees consistently cite world-class infrastructure, access to advanced technologies, and flexible work models that support work-life balance as key strengths, said the report.

GCCs also demonstrate a stronger inclusion profile, with women comprising one in three employees, compared to the national average of 26 per cent per cent.

