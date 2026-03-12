March 12, 2026 12:34 PM हिंदी

Soha Ali Khan twins with the girl gang at Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur wedding

Soha Ali Khan twins with the girl gang at Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur wedding

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan was one of the celebs who attended the intimate yet dreamy wedding nuptials of actress Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur, who tied the knot on Wednesday.

In the first photo from her post on IG, Soha was seen posing with the bride and groom, along with the rest of the girl gang.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress was seen twinning with the ladies in a cream saree, along with a golden choker neckpiece, some light makeup, and her hair tied into a bun.

This was followed by some solo clicks of Soha from the wedding celebration.

In one of the photos from the album, the 'Chhorii 2' actress was seen posing with bride Kritika and 'Border 2' actress Anya Singh.

Towards the end of the post, Soha uploaded a picture of Kritika having a fun interaction with her daughter, Inaaya.

We could not see her face, as little Inaaya had her back towards the camera.

Sharing the snippets from the festivities on social media, Soha wished Kritika and Gaurav a lifetime of happiness in the caption, saying "To a lifetime of love (sic)", followed by a red heart and evil eye emoji. Soha further tagged the newlyweds, Kritika and Gaurav, in her latest social media update.

Kritika and Gaurav also garnered a lot of eyeballs as they made a lively entry at their wedding celebration, accompanied by a couple of cricket legends such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, and Zaheer Khan.

Moreover, filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar was also seen joining them during the dance performance.

Ace designer Masaba Gupta dropped a video of the unique entry on her social media account, sharing the joyful moment of the newlyweds with the netizens.

The clip showed Kritika and Gaurav walking behind the dancing team, making their official entry as the boys swayed enthusiastically.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

'It's a really exciting time for Australia womenn with Healy moving on and Sophie taking over': Lanning

'It's a really exciting time for Australia womenn with Healy moving on and Sophie taking over': Lanning

Remaining travel groups of WI, SA teams depart from India to their respective homelands: ICC

Remaining travel groups of WI, SA teams depart from India to their respective homelands: ICC

Akshay Kumar calls Yash Chopra one of Indian cinema’s 'finest directors'

Akshay Kumar calls Yash Chopra one of Indian cinema’s 'finest directors'

US-China trade falls to 2 pc of global trade as decoupling deepens: Report

US-China trade falls to 2 pc of global trade as decoupling deepens: Report

India’s installed solar capacity reaches nearly 136 gigawatts: Pralhad Joshi

India’s installed solar capacity reaches nearly 136 gigawatts: Pralhad Joshi

I always wanted to do a tough job; I played cricket for that: Bumrah

I always wanted to do a tough job; I started cricket for that: Bumrah

Indian sailor killed in Iran attack on US-owned oil tanker, 15 crew members evacuated

Indian sailor killed in Iran attack on US-owned oil tanker, 15 crew members evacuated

Yuki Bhambri enters maiden ATP Masters 1000 SF in Indian Wells

Yuki Bhambri enters maiden ATP Masters 1000 SF in Indian Wells

Akshay Kumar attempts to understand an enigma called Vadhusur in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla'

Akshay Kumar attempts to understand an enigma called Vadhusur in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla'

Iran’s 3 conditions to end conflict- rights, reparations, guarantee against future aggression

Iran’s 3 conditions to end conflict- rights, reparations, guarantee against future aggression