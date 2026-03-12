Divya Dutta bumps into 'bestie' Sonu Nigam on flight leading to a musical journey

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta bumped into her 'bestie', singer Sonu Nigam, during her recent flight, making her journey musical.

Divya took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a candid selfie of the two from the flight. Both Divya and Sonu Nigam were seen smiling at the camera as they posed together.

Sharing a glimpse of the accidental meet on social media, Divya penned the caption, "Wen u bump into your bestie..on flight..journey musical ho jati hai.hai na??? Big hug @sonunigamofficial (sic)."

In July last year, Divya revealed that her friendship with Sonu Nigam has 'stood the test of time'.

Wishing Sonu Nigam on his 52nd birthday, Divya wrote on the photo-sharing app, "This one has stood the test of time...ye wali dosti bahut khaas hai!!"

She further decided to relive some cherished memories with her best friend.

"Be it barging into your house to cry about my breakup or you holding my hand tight teaching me how to talk to my audience, looking in their eyes..from my begiinnings to now, you are my constant..you ve been a bestie i love n respect sooo much!! Happy happy bday @sonunigamofficial," added Divya.

The post further included a compilation video of some of the precious moments of the two over the years.

On the professional front, Divya will next be seen in the upcoming series, "Chiraiya".

Talking about her experience of being a part of the show, Divya stated that the show brought her face-to-face with some uncomfortable truths of society and made her reflect on how marriage is often taken to be unquestioned consent.

“While living with this character in Chiraiya, I found myself constantly confronting an uncomfortable truth, how often we silence ourselves in the name of preserving relationships, in the name of keeping the peace. This story forced me to reflect on how easily marriage is assumed to be a space of unquestioned consent, and how sacrifice is romanticised to the point where pain becomes invisible," said Divya.

