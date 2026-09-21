Asian Games: Himanshu Dhillon credits family, coach and psychologist after maiden senior medal

Nagoya, Sep 21 (IANS) Himanshu Dhillon described his Asian Games silver medal as a proud moment in his career, with the Indian shooter dedicating his maiden senior medal to his family, coach Pooja Ghatkar and psychologist Shivam Dwivedi.

Dhillon secured silver in the men’s 10m air rifle event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, adding another medal to his collection while marking an important milestone in his senior career.

“It is a very proud moment for me. I am very happy because this is my first senior medal. And I am very happy to have another medal in my medal box. I have won a silver medal for my country. It is a very good thing,” Himanshu told IANS.

The shooter was quick to acknowledge the support system that helped him reach the podium, with his parents, coach and psychologist all playing different roles in his journey.

“I dedicate this medal to my family. I cannot forget my parents. Secondly, I dedicate this medal to my coach, Ms. Pooja Ghatkar. And thirdly, I dedicate this medal to my psychologist, Mr. Shivam Dwivedi.”

He particularly highlighted the role played by his coach in helping him remain focused and avoid distractions during the competition.

“He is very dedicated. He pushed me a lot. My parents did a lot for me. My coach did a lot for me. He kept me in the zone and kept me away from every distraction.”

Dhillon also revealed the sporting figures he looks up to, naming Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra as his role model in sport while saying he follows Virat Kohli closely in other sports.

“I consider Mr. Abhinav Bindra as a role model. In personal sports or other sports, I follow Virat Kohli a lot.”

Dhillon said he was unable to speak to his father immediately after the event as he was travelling abroad, but managed to connect with his mother, who was proud of his achievement.

“Actually, my father was travelling abroad. I could not contact my father at that time. But I got in touch with my mother. She was very proud. She is very happy.”

With the competition still fresh, Dhillon said his conversation with his mother had been brief and that he planned to speak to her properly after returning to the hotel.

“She is very happy. I did not talk to her much. I will talk to her when I go back to the hotel.”

--IANS

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