'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' shares a complicated tale of rekindled old frames

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming romantic entertainer 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' unveiled the gripping trailer of the drama on Monday.

Full of hilarious one-liners, the movie talks about romance, friendships, and old crushes. Going by the preview, the drama will revolve around rekindled old flames, leading to a complicated situation.

'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' marks the debut of multiple actors, including Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, and Sargun Kaur Luthra.

Shedding light on his next, filmmaker Luv Ranjan said, “Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is rooted in memories we all keep going back to - school, friendships, crushes, and the people who made those years special. While the characters belong to a younger generation, the emotions are universal. Bringing six new actors into this world of humour and young romance made it even more exciting, and I’m looking forward to audiences discovering them and their journey.”

Previously, Luv Ranjan called launching multiple newcomers in 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' both challenging and exciting.

“Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it’s the one I genuinely look forward to. Fifteen years ago, I got that opportunity with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and when something similar came along with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, I knew I didn’t want to let it pass. As a writer, creating a world for six new faces and watching them find their own rhythm within it was something I really enjoyed. When the people feel right, the story finds its own energy, and I’m excited for audiences to meet them," he went on to explain.

Anuj Saini, who will be making his directorial debut with the movie, shared, “Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is very special to me as my directorial debut, and I couldn’t have asked for a more exciting bunch to begin this journey with. I’m thrilled with what these six young actors have brought to the film and can’t wait for audiences to finally experience what we’ve created together.”

Presented by Luv Films, and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' is expected to be out in the theatres on 23rd October.

--IANS

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