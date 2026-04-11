'Vaiball' takes over IPL 2026: 15-yr-old Sooryavanshi stuns cricket world with explosive knock

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The cricketing world didn’t wait for the match to end—social media exploded mid-innings as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals launched a jaw-dropping assault on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers in Match 16 of IPL 2026 in Guwahati on Friday.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag summed up the mood perfectly, writing: “Not many can provide this kind of excitement at this age… there is a method to his madness, fearlessness and sky is the limit.”

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin coined a new phrase that instantly went viral: “This is insane! This is Vaiball Suryanvanshi. Let’s vibe with this fella #IPL2026”

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan raised an intriguing observation: “Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi target big bowlers purposely? I like to think so.”

Within minutes, 'Vaiball' began trending, with fans flooding timelines in disbelief at the teenager’s fearless hitting.

Earlier, in the 16th match of the 2026 edition, Rajasthan defeated Bengaluru by six wickets at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a competitive total, Rajasthan got off to a dream start thanks to Sooryavanshi’s blistering 78 off just 26 balls. His fearless approach dismantled RCB’s bowling attack early, taking the pressure completely off the chase.

At the other end, Dhruv Jurel anchored the innings brilliantly with a composed 81 off 43 deliveries, ensuring there were no late hiccups as Rajasthan cruised to victory.

Sooryavanshi’s innings stood out not just for its pace, but for the audacity.

He took on experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar early, converting a near-perfect yorker into a boundary before finishing the over with a lofted stroke over cover-point.

There was no respite for RCB as even Josh Hazlewood was put under pressure. The teenager attacked relentlessly, finding gaps, clearing the field, and adapting quickly to every change in length.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already captured the imagination of fans, experts, and former cricketers alike. His ability to dominate seasoned international bowlers with such confidence signals the arrival of a rare talent.

If the reactions pouring in are anything to go by, IPL 2026 may well be remembered as the tournament where 'Vaiball' was born—and where a teenage prodigy announced himself to the world.

—IANS

cs/