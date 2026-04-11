April 11, 2026 3:12 AM हिंदी

'Vaiball' takes over IPL 2026: 15-yr-old Sooryavanshi stuns cricket world with explosive knock

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The cricketing world didn’t wait for the match to end—social media exploded mid-innings as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals launched a jaw-dropping assault on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers in Match 16 of IPL 2026 in Guwahati on Friday.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag summed up the mood perfectly, writing: “Not many can provide this kind of excitement at this age… there is a method to his madness, fearlessness and sky is the limit.”

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin coined a new phrase that instantly went viral: “This is insane! This is Vaiball Suryanvanshi. Let’s vibe with this fella #IPL2026”

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan raised an intriguing observation: “Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi target big bowlers purposely? I like to think so.”

Within minutes, 'Vaiball' began trending, with fans flooding timelines in disbelief at the teenager’s fearless hitting.

Earlier, in the 16th match of the 2026 edition, Rajasthan defeated Bengaluru by six wickets at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a competitive total, Rajasthan got off to a dream start thanks to Sooryavanshi’s blistering 78 off just 26 balls. His fearless approach dismantled RCB’s bowling attack early, taking the pressure completely off the chase.

At the other end, Dhruv Jurel anchored the innings brilliantly with a composed 81 off 43 deliveries, ensuring there were no late hiccups as Rajasthan cruised to victory.

Sooryavanshi’s innings stood out not just for its pace, but for the audacity.

He took on experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar early, converting a near-perfect yorker into a boundary before finishing the over with a lofted stroke over cover-point.

There was no respite for RCB as even Josh Hazlewood was put under pressure. The teenager attacked relentlessly, finding gaps, clearing the field, and adapting quickly to every change in length.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already captured the imagination of fans, experts, and former cricketers alike. His ability to dominate seasoned international bowlers with such confidence signals the arrival of a rare talent.

If the reactions pouring in are anything to go by, IPL 2026 may well be remembered as the tournament where 'Vaiball' was born—and where a teenage prodigy announced himself to the world.

—IANS

cs/

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

'Vaiball' takes over IPL 2026: 15-yr-old Sooryavanshi stuns cricket world with explosive knock

The way Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) batted made all the difference, says RCB captain Rajat Patidar after the opener's knock resulted in his team losing to Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: The way Vaibhav batted made all the difference, says RCB captain Patidar

Sooryavanshi the hero again as Rajasthan Royals thrash Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi the hero again as RR thrash RCB by six wickets

UGC secretary Manish Joshi to be relieved; Shyama Rath to take charge

UGC secretary Manish Joshi to be relieved; Shyama Rath to take charge

Neighbourhood First policy: India, Mauritius deepen ties during EAM Jaishankar’s visit (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

Neighbourhood First policy: India, Mauritius deepen ties during EAM Jaishankar’s visit

Veer Ganapathy moves two shots clear of Sachin Baisoya in IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius at the picturesque Anahita Golf Course in Port Louis, Mauritius.

IGPL Invitational: Ganapathy moves two shots clear of Baisoya in Mauritius

Kunal Kapoor shares pics from recent trek amidst calm and serene nature

Kunal Kapoor shares pics from recent trek amidst calm and serene nature

US, India discuss energy cooperation after passing of SHANTI Bill (Photo: @USAmbIndia/X)

US, India discuss energy cooperation after passing of SHANTI Bill

FC Goa capitalise on second-half chances to down Odisha FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: FC Goa capitalise on second-half chances to down Odisha

Wife expresses joy after Colonel Shrikant Purohit promoted to Brigadier rank

Wife expresses joy after Colonel Shrikant Purohit promoted to Brigadier rank