Uttarkashi cloudburst: BRO, Army constructs Bailey bridge in Dharali to restore vital link

Uttarkashi, Aug 10 (IANS) In Uttarkashi's Dharali region, where the Limchigad bridge, vital for transportation, was washed away during the August 5 cloudburst, cutting off transportation, intensive efforts are underway to restore connectivity.

Police teams, SDRF, engineers, and other rescue units, along with the Indian Army's engineering, search, medical, and communication teams, have been working around the clock to construct a 90-foot Bailey Bridge in Limchigad.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Army engineers are carrying out the construction of the bridge, while clearance work is being carried out on heavily damaged stretches between Gangotri and Uttarkashi.

According to official figures, on August 9 alone, 33 helicopter sorties evacuated 195 civilians, while 200 tourists were helped to cross mudslide-hit zones.

The bridge's construction is now in its final stage and is expected to open for transportation within hours, bringing much-needed relief to residents and pilgrims in the disaster-hit area.

Sharing the progress on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "During the disaster in Dharali (Uttarkashi), the extremely crucial Limchigad bridge, from a connectivity perspective, was washed away, completely disrupting transportation. Subsequently, work was being carried out on a war footing to construct a Bailey bridge here."

"As a result of the tireless efforts of our police teams, SDRF, engineers, and other rescue teams, the construction of this bridge is now in its final stage and will be opened for transportation in just a few hours. This bridge will bring significant relief to the disaster-affected people," he added.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still ongoing in Dharali, with helicopter services making continuous flights from Matli helipad in Uttarkashi to the affected areas.

Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, who is visiting Dharali, said, "The rescue work is progressing, and many people have already been rescued. Our Army, ITBP, SDRF, and other rescue officials are working on search and relief operations."

"Roads are washed out in several places, but we are committed to restoring connectivity. The Chief Minister has also assured financial assistance for this," he told IANS.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami stated that the top priority remained moving people to safety.

"Despite adverse weather conditions, more than 1,000 people have been rescued so far, including local residents and pilgrims from across the country," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government will provide six months' ration to families affected by the disaster and extend financial aid to those whose houses have been damaged.

--IANS

sd/dpb