Uttarakhand: Udyamshala Yojana empowering youth, making them self-reliant

Dehradun, Nov 10 (IANS) Udyamshala Yojana, launched some years ago in Devbhoomi, is fast emerging as a beacon of hope for hordes of youngsters and the aspirant middle class, as it has opened wide avenues of self-employment opportunities for them, enabling them to take charge of their lives.

As the scheme facilitates empowering the residents in their own villages and towns to open business ventures for self-employment, this has found good resonance on the ground, and people are increasingly opting for it.

Being managed by the Rural Development Department (REAP), small-scale industries are being promoted in many rural areas of Bageshwar district, heralding a new beginning for the youth and middle class in increasing self-employment opportunities.

Under the scheme, local youth and women are being trained and provided employment opportunities in their own villages. In various blocks of Bageshwar district, the youth have taken steps towards self-employment under the Udyamshala scheme.

Some are running processing units for local products, while others are engaged in handicrafts and food processing.

The Rural Development Department is also organising a one-day workshop in Bageshwar district, where experts are providing training and information on marketing and branding.

Udyamshala Yojana manager Vinod said, "Today, when three departments are involved, a buyers-sellers meet is being organised through the Udyamshala Yojana in Rishikesh. Buyers have arrived from various districts..."

The unique initiative by CM Pushkar Dhami is being considered a new approach to mountain development. It has not only instilled confidence in the youth but is also playing an important role in preventing migration.

Notably, the Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana (MUY) is a program designed to help rural entrepreneurs, women and community-based organisations, based on the stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

