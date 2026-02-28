Chop job: Paul McCartney wants 'embarrassing' clips to be removed from documentary

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) The Beatles frontman, Sir Paul McCartney was a bit apprehensive about certain parts of his new documentary ‘Man on the Run’.

The music legend wanted some "embarrassing" footage removed from the documentary, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The Beatles' legend's journey in the 1970s after the group split is documented in the new Prime Video film and after seeing the finished cut, he is grateful director Morgan Neville ignored his request to take out some of the "silly" moments in the recording studio that he felt were not needed.

Speaking to his own website, he said, "There are parts that are embarrassing. I even asked Morgan Neville if we should take some of those bits out, like me doing Mary Had a Little Lamb with a red nose on, and the band in silly outfits. I thought maybe we didn’t need that. But he said, no, that it works, and that the ups and downs make the ending feel more earned. I think he’s right. Overall, it’s a success story. The big question after the Beatles was, How do you follow that? Do you not bother? Or if you try, how? I think we did it in a particularly madcap way, and that’s what’s good about the film, it shows how we pulled it off”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, ‘Paul McCartney: Man on the Run’ includes rare home footage and he admitted it was particularly "wonderful" to see his late wife Linda, who was mother to their children Heather, 63, whom Paul adopted, Mary, 56, Stella, 53, and 48-year-old James, on the big screen again.

Asked his thoughts watching it back, the 83-year-old singer said, "It’s crazy, like a period of my life flashing before my eyes. It’s wonderful because it’s full of different emotions and facets. One of the big things for me is seeing so much of Linda, which is great for me and the kids”.

During the short interview, the singer was also asked his top four films he feels best represent him as seen in profiles on the Letterboxd app.

He said, "The Girl Can’t Help It, I always love that one and watch it again and again. On the Waterfront, with Marlon Brando, fantastic film. Get Out, I think Jordan Peele did a great job with that. And The Last Waltz - that’s a nice one to round it out”. ‘Paul McCartney: Man on the Run’ streams on Prime Video.

