We celebrate spirit of research, innovation that drives nation forward: PM Modi on National Science Day

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on National Science Day and said that today "we celebrate the spirit of research, innovation and scientific curiosity that drives our nation forward."

PM Modi took to his social media 'X' and said, "Today, on National Science Day, we celebrate the spirit of research, innovation and scientific curiosity that drives our nation forward. This day commemorates the groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman. This discovery placed Indian research firmly on the global map."

"We reaffirm our resolve to empower our youth, strengthen research ecosystems and harness science and technology for national development and global good," PM Modi said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also extended his wishes and said, "On National Science Day, greetings to our scientists and innovators whose dedication and perseverance continue to expand the frontiers of knowledge. From AI, space, defence and IT to healthcare, agriculture and renewable energy, your breakthroughs are inspiring India’s youth, strengthening our economy, enhancing national security and improving lives."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to scientists and researchers across the country on the occasion of National Science Day, praising their dedication to innovation and nation-building.

Taking to social media platform X, HM Shah said, "Greetings to all our scientists, researchers on National Science Day. Your quest lights our path shaping solutions for a better future. May this day renew our zest and resolve to innovate, build and craft destiny of our choice."

India is observing National Science Day on February 28 to commemorate the landmark discovery of the Raman Effect by eminent physicist C.V. Raman in 1928. This groundbreaking work on the scattering of light later earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, marking a historic moment for Indian science on the global stage.

Celebrated annually on February 28, the day honours Raman’s pioneering contribution, which made him the first Asian to receive a Nobel Prize in the sciences. Over time, National Science Day has evolved into a nationwide movement aimed at fostering scientific temper, encouraging research and innovation, and inspiring young minds to pursue careers in science and technology.

This year’s national-level celebrations are being organised at Vigyan Bhawan under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology. The programme begins with special lectures chaired by Principal Scientific Adviser Professor Ajay Kumar Sood.

