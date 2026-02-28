England women’s hockey team reaches Hyderabad for FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (IANS) The England women’s national hockey team has arrived in Hyderabad to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, taking place in Hyderabad, Telangana, from March 8 to 14.

The event offers the final chance for teams to reach the 16-nation World Cup in Wavre and Amstelveen (August 15-30, 2026). Eight teams compete in two pools: Pool A features Austria, England, Italy and Korea; Pool B includes India, Scotland, Uruguay and Wales.

The top two from each pool advance to the semifinals. The two semifinal winners and bronze medalist qualify, plus the highest-ranked fourth-place finisher across both qualifier events. Matches run at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground, with semifinals on March 13 and finals on March 14.

England enter the eight-nation tournament with a proud legacy. Having participated in 11 past FIH World Cups, the team is eager to earn their spot in Belgium and the Netherlands. Their ultimate goal is to improve upon their highest finish, winning a Bronze medal in 2010.

The squad arrives with high energy and a well-defined focus. Upon their arrival, Captain Flora Peel voiced her confidence in the team's current form. "We've had a really good training block in England, and before that, we were out in China for the Pro League with some very competitive games. The team is in a great place right now, and we're really looking forward to getting started."

Talking about familiarity with the Indian condition, Lili Walker shared the group’s excitement and their unique way of acclimating to the Indian climate. "A lot of the group has been to India before, and we're really excited for the crowds and the atmosphere during the games. To prepare for the heat, we've even been getting in the sauna, doing as much as we can to ensure we are fully ready for the conditions,” she said.

To secure one of the three coveted World Cup spots, England must navigate Pool A. Their campaign begins against Italy on March 8, continues with the Republic of Korea on March 9, and concludes the group stage versus Austria on March 11.

