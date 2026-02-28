Ishita Dutta says ‘life as a mom’ is messy but is ‘happiness in its purest form’

Mumbai Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta on Friday gave fans a glimpse into her life as a mother, where she shared a heartfelt note about embracing the chaos and joy that comes with parenting.

Sharing a selfie of herself, the actress wrote, “Life as a mom… Messy hair, toys everywhere, a never-ending to-do list, stickers in places they don’t belong and yet, somehow, this is happiness in its purest form,” she wrote.

The actress often takes to her social media account to share fun incidents and anecdotes of her life as a mother.

Recently, Ishita had shared an honest video on dealing with toddler meltdowns, further revealing how she handles emotional outbursts of her two-and-a-half-year-old son Vayu.

The actress has suggested that instead of gentle parenting all the time, a more balanced approach is necessary, where parents remain calm while their toddlers are throwing a tantrum and not beat themselves if at all they themselves have a break down at times.

The Drishyam actress also spoke about days when she handles her son's temper well and there are days when she doesn’t, saying that this phase is difficult not just for the child, but also for the parents.

Talking about Ishita Dutta, on the personal front, the actress married actor Vatsal Sheth in 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2023 and were blessed with their second child, a daughter in 2025.

On the work front, Ishita was last seen in Delhi De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Rajul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor and is now all to be seen in the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise.

–IANS

rd/