Uttarakhand cabinet approves tender reforms, prison IT wing, pending horticulture grants

Dehradun, Nov 12 (IANS) The Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, approved a series of administrative and financial decisions today to streamline governance, modernise systems, and honour past commitments.

In a key reform, the Cabinet amended the Uttarakhand Procurement Rules, 2025, to include insurance security bonds as valid bid security in tenders, in line with Government of India instructions.

Previously limited to bank guarantees and fixed deposit receipts, this change will ease participation for small and medium enterprises while reducing compliance costs.

AI-powered verification systems will be integrated into e-procurement platforms to ensure authenticity and prevent misuse.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the creation of one outsourced driver post in the Uttarakhand Budget, Fiscal Planning and Resources Directorate under the Finance Department to meet operational needs.

A significant step toward prison modernisation came with the approval to establish an Information Technology Wing under the Uttarakhand Prison Administration and Correctional Services Department.

Four new positions—two assistant computer operators and two computer programmers—were cleared to develop digital inmate records, court video links, and AI-based monitoring tools.

The wing will enable real-time data on rehabilitation, health, and security, transforming correctional administration.

The Cabinet expressed deep appreciation to public representatives, government employees, officers, journalists, and citizens for their role in the successful organisation of the Uttarakhand Foundation Day Silver Jubilee Celebrations, a milestone event marking 25 years of statehood.

On the financial front, the Cabinet approved the release of Rs 29.40 lakh in pending central grants (40 per cent share) under the Centrally Sponsored Horticulture Mission for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The amount, due to supplier firms, will be paid from the 2025-26 allocation of the state-sector Madhugram Yojana, ensuring continuity in honey production and rural livelihood programs.

The Cabinet recommended the prorogation of the Special Session of the Fifth Legislative Assembly held in 2025, concluding the brief sitting.

