Russell Brand pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor and comedian Russell Brand, who has 2 new charges of rape and sexual assault against him, has pleaded not guilty to the new charges of rape and sexual assault.

The actor entered his plea at Southwark Crown Court in London, U.K., reports ‘Variety’.

The offences, which relate to two women, are alleged to have taken place in 2009 in the capital city. He has already made two previous court appearances, both times pleading not guilty, relating to previous charges.

As per ‘Variety’, in May 2025 he pleaded not guilty in relation to incidents that allegedly took place between 1999 and 2005 involving four separate women. Last month he again appeared in court regarding two additional charges of sexual assault and rape. He again pleaded not guilty.

Brand was granted bail on both occasions. A trial to hear the original charges is scheduled for June and a hearing next month will decide whether to append the new allegations to the trial. Brand’s lawyer has argued that the former comedian needs more time to address the charges.

Wearing a semi-unbuttoned leopard print shirt and a silver cross around his neck, Brand spoke only to confirm his name and his plea, according to reports. As he exited the car to make his way into the court building, he was pictured holding a bible.

A joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4 in 2023 reported that five women were accusing Brand of “rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse” in the early 2010s. Brand responded in a YouTube video in which he said he “absolutely refutes” the allegations.

After shooting to fame as a TV host and comedian, Brand appeared in films such as ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ and ‘Get Him To The Greek’ before re-positioning himself as an anti-establishment spiritual guru.

