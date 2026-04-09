Uttar Pradesh leads in crop procurement through GeM portal, Gujarat and Maharashtra follow

Lucknow, April 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the topmost state in procurement of crops through the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal, with total purchases by the state government amounting to Rs 22,337 crore during the financial year 2025-26.

Though many states, such as Gujrat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Assam, have been ranked among the Top 10 states in procurement via the GeM portal, Uttar Pradesh, which surpasses others, serves as an example for others.

Most government departments in the state have ensured their purchases through the GeM portal, thus placing Uttar Pradesh ahead of other states.

In FY 2025-26, UP set an example for other states in procurement through the GeM portal. The state govt made purchases worth Rs 22,337 crore through the GeM portal during this period.

It is also the first state to fully adopt the GeM platform, and the Yogi Adityanath government is duly drawing praise for ensuring transparency, digital efficiency and strengthening of local MSMEs.

Whether it is the procurement of sugarcane, wheat, rice and other agricultural produce from farmers, or purchases related to the diverse needs of govt departments, the Yogi Adityanath government has set high standards of transparency in crop procurement.

Below is an account of the GeM portal procurement by the Top 10 states:

Uttar Pradesh – Rs 22,337 crore

Gujarat – Rs 14,009 crore

Maharashtra – Rs 6,113 crore

Delhi – Rs 4,278 crore

Chhattisgarh – Rs 3,935 crore

Bihar – Rs 3,611 crore

Madhya Pradesh – Rs 2,900 crore

Jammu & Kashmir – Rs 2,653 crore

Jharkhand – Rs 2,647 crore

Assam – Rs 2,494 crore

Among all departments in Uttar Pradesh, the Urban Development Department recorded the highest share, making purchases worth Rs 3,606 crore through the portal.

Appreciating Uttar Pradesh’s GeM procurement policy, the Government of India has declared the state a role model in transparent procurement.

Urban Development Department – Rs 3,606 crore

Medical Education – Rs 2,973 crore

Medical Health and Family Welfare – Rs 2,498 crore

Home Department – Rs 1,852 crore

Energy Department – Rs 1,192 crore

Animal Husbandry Department – Rs 1,139 crore

Basic Education Department – Rs 812 crore

Rural Development – Rs 755 crore

Secondary Education – Rs 560 crore

Women and Child Development Department – Rs 450 crore

--IANS

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