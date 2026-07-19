UTT Season 7: Bernie Szocs, Syndrela Das ensure Dempo Goa Challengers stay unbeaten with thrilling 8-7 win over Pune

Goa, July 19 (IANS) Romanian ace Bernadette Szocs and Indian teenage sensation Syndrela Das starred as Dempo Goa Challengers extended their unbeaten run in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7, edging PBG Pune Jaguars 8-7 in a dramatic contest on Sunday. While Szocs delivered a flawless three-game victory to swing momentum Goa's way, Syndrela held her nerve in the deciding match to seal the tie and keep the league leaders perfect this season.

The Challengers had to dig deep after Pune twice fought through Omar Assar and Snehit Suravajjula, who handed Abhinandh PB and Alvaro Robles rare defeats. But with the tie hanging in the balance, Syndrela produced a composed display in the decider against Diya Chitale to ensure Goa remained unbeaten heading into the closing stages of the league phase.

Goa's afternoon began with a setback as Omar Assar rallied from a game down to hand Abhinandh PB his first singles defeat of the season. Szocs immediately turned the tie, producing a dominant straight-games victory over Prithika Pavade before Pune cut the deficit through Anirban Ghosh and Diya Chitale in the mixed doubles. Snehit Suravajjula then overturned an early setback to edge Robles in three games, leaving Goa needing a result in the final match.

Syndrela delivered under pressure. The teenager claimed the opening game before Diya forced a decider, but Syndrela responded with a composed 11-8 victory to clinch both the match and the tie, preserving Goa's unbeaten record.

Assar was named the Match IQ Player, Syndrela the Indian Player of the Tie, and Szocs the Foreign Player of the Tie. Anirban claimed the Bisleri Shot of the Tie award for his stunning winner in the mixed doubles.

Earlier, U Mumba TT were crowned UTT Juniors champions after defeating Dabang Delhi TTC 5-2 in the final. Somdev Sengupta laid the foundation with victory in the boys' singles before partnering Ahona Ray to win the mixed doubles. Ahona then sealed U Mumba's maiden Dream UTT Juniors title with victory in the girls' singles.

HVR Kolkata Thunder Blades will take on UP Prometheans in the evening tie.

--IANS

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