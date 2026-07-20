Mahima Makwana calls for a more structured & disciplined film industry to protect actors' mental health

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Mahima Makwana believes that maintaining a structured routine, especially in the entertainment and glamour industry is essential for mental well-being.

She said that while the entertainment industry often lacks fixed schedules, finding a balance is crucial for staying in the right headspace.

Speaking to IANS in an exclusive interview, Mahima shared her thoughts on mental health and the importance of creating a sense of structure despite the unpredictable nature of an actor's profession.

"I feel a particular kind of structure is always important so that our mental health is also in place because it's a kind of profession that demands you to be in your best headspace more than anything. So I feel every, any kind of a particular structure is extremely important and there is more awareness about it. Our profession is such that neither it is Monday nor it is Sunday as a fixed off day,” she said.

She acknowledged that while conversations around healthier work practices are becoming more common, achieving a work-life balance also depends on where an actor is in their career and how comfortably they can communicate their needs.

"As far as the whole shift thing is concerned, I think a particular kind of structure is being taken into consideration, but that also happens where you are in your career and how you can voice it out and how do you find a middle ground with your filmmakers as well.”

She added, “Here I am speaking from my point of view, but I also have to consider everybody else's point of view where people have money, people have hard work. So you find a middle ground, you find what works for you and therefore you go about it. At least that's my take on it," she explained.

Mahima's remarks have come amidst the long standing debate around fixed working hours in the industry, especially after Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone put forth her demand for an 8 hour shift owing to motherhood duties.

On the work front, Mahima will next be seen in 'Musafir Cafe', which is set to premiere on July 24. The project also stars Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto.

Talking about the show, she added, “To speak in the context of the show, I think it just makes you want to live a little. It makes you want to... can I just pause and breathe and be in the present moment.”

Musafir Cafe explores themes of love, relationships, heartbreak and self-discovery.

–IANS

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