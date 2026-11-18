New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan believes no Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player will come close to what MS Dhoni achieved for the franchise, adding that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter’s legacy is unmatched.

On Tuesday, CSK announced that Dhoni had stopped playing in the IPL and would continue with the team as mentor. “MS Dhoni’s legacy is unmatched; there is no doubt about that. The kind of things he did on the cricket field, the performances he gave in the yellow jersey, taking the game to the end and finishing it, he did that for years.

“I don’t think Chennai Super Kings will ever find a player like him again. You will see that in his mentorship. He will be there; he will stay connected to the team on the field and keep contributing. But this legacy that he’s built as a player is unmatched and beating it or matching it will be very difficult,” Pathan said on JioStar.

Dhoni, 45, played 272 matches for Chennai, and became the most capped player in the franchise’s history. He scored 5,314 runs, making him the second-highest run-getter for the side, apart from captaining CSK to five IPL titles. His calmness in close finishes earned him the nickname ‘Captain Cool,’ and his knack for taking chases to the last over became his trademark.

Pathan shared a dressing room with Dhoni while at CSK and said that even as captain, Dhoni was already a mentor, especially to younger players. “I have spent a lot of time with him in the dressing room and when he was captain, he was always mentoring the players. He always handled the young players carefully. Many times, you could go into the dressing room and just trust Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his ability, and then you bowl.

“He will set the field, he will guide you, and he will get you the result you want. That is what Mahendra Singh Dhoni has done on the field. I hope that when he mentors, he shows the same kind of magic when he sits in the dugout, when he is in the dressing room. This is a legacy that will be remembered for many, many decades.”

Dhoni’s standing in Indian cricket was built well beyond the IPL. As captain, he led India to the T20 World Cup win in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup triumph in 2011. He played his last match for India in 2019 and retired from international cricket in 2020, but carried on with CSK.

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra said the low-key way Dhoni left the IPL was a reflection of the player, as he got no farewell game and no send-off at Chepauk. “MS Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL is a massive moment, and it is typical MS Dhoni style as well, to be fair. He went without fanfare. There was only one thought, will he go back to Chepauk?

“Because he had said, I want to bid goodbye in front of my people. But he must have also realised that there is no good in goodbyes. However beautiful the story is, it must end someday, and this is the time where it actually ends, and this is how it ends,” he added.

Dhoni’s final years as a player were tougher. Persistent knee problems and fewer runs cut into his impact, and CSK, last crowned champions in 2023, missed the playoffs earlier this year.

“It is very typical of MSD that he is not hanging around. For me, this is a big and important part of his greatness, the ability to let go. That it is done now, I am not here anymore. Even last year, he did not play, he was just with the team. So now he realised that this is the start of a new chapter and he does not want to drag it even a day more.

“And for that, he does not have to be at Chepauk. He puts up a post on Instagram and retires. No farewell match, no long speech, nothing. And in a way, that is the most MS Dhoni thing about it. He has always let his cricket do the talking, and he has walked away in the same way, quietly and on his own terms,” concluded Chopra.

--IANS

nr/hs