Usha Uthup rekindles old-school charm with ‘500 Miles’, ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Veteran singer Usha Uthup blended the English classic ‘500 Miles’ and ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ from the film “Jurm”.

Sharing a glimpse of what’s to come, the singer hinted at reviving a familiar emotion tied to distance, love and reassurance, promising a rendition that aims to reconnect audiences with a feeling they never truly lost.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of her singing the two tracks and wrote: “Tomorrow… we bring back a feeling you never really lost. A song of distance, love, and quiet reassurance— “Five Hundred Miles x Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye”... Recreated & Rearranged by Suvajit Ray Releasing Tomorrow, 27th March 2026.. Stay tuned.”

“Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye” is sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam. It is pircturised on Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi Sheshadri. The track was from the film “Jurm” directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. It stars Vinod Khanna, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Sangeeta Bijlani. It is based on the 1987 movie Someone to Watch Over Me.

“Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye” was inspired by the English track "500 Miles," which was popular in the United States and Europe during the 1960s folk revival. The simple, repetitive lyrics tell the story of a traveler who is far from home, out of money, and too ashamed to return.

Talking about Usha, also known as the Queen of Indian Pop, is popular for onstage energy, distinctive red bindi and Kanjivaram sarees. She gained immense popularity with numbers of Hindi cinema's disco era Hari Om Hari and Aha Nache Nache.

She got her first singing break in a nightclub in Madras before she moved to Trincas, the Mecca of Park Street's club life in Kolkata, where the legendary Pam Crain was the reigning diva. Uthup was discovered in Chennai for Bollywood by Dev Anand and Shashi Kapoor.

Her iconic track, “Rambha Ho Ho Ho,” from the 1981 film “Armaan,” was revived for the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Dhurandhar” in 2025 and went viral on social media.

--IANS

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