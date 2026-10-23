October 23, 2026 11:00 PM हिंदी

Assam: Usha Mangeshkar to receive Bhupen Hazarika Award at centenary celebrations

Assam: Usha Mangeshkar to receive Bhupen Hazarika Award at centenary celebrations (Photo: IANS)

Guwahati, Oct 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that veteran playback singer Usha Mangeshkar will be conferred the Bhupen Hazarika Award during the centenary celebrations of the legendary Assamese singer-composer in New Delhi on November 29.

Addressing the media after a state Cabinet meeting, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the commemorative programme, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and will be presented to Mangeshkar in recognition of her contribution to Indian music, the Chief Minister announced.

The event is part of the celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika, one of India's most celebrated cultural icons, whose music, poetry and compositions transcended linguistic and regional boundaries.

Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya in Assam, Hazarika was widely known as Sudhakantha, or the nightingale, for his distinctive voice and powerful musical expression.

His songs often addressed themes of humanity, social justice, equality, communal harmony and the lives of ordinary people.

Hazarika played a pivotal role in taking Assamese music and culture to a wider national and international audience.

Drawing inspiration from Assamese folk traditions, he created music that resonated with people across India and beyond. His celebrated compositions, including songs reflecting the struggles of the common people and the unity of humanity, continue to hold a special place in India's cultural landscape.

Hazarika was honoured with several prestigious awards during his lifetime, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1992, India's highest recognition in cinema.

He was also conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2012.

In 2019, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

The centenary celebrations are expected to highlight Hazarika's enduring contribution to music, cinema and literature, while reaffirming his legacy as a cultural ambassador of Assam and the Northeast.

The participation of the Prime Minister in the Delhi programme is also expected to bring national prominence to the centenary celebrations of the legendary artiste.

--IANS

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