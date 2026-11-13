Rasika Dugal says ‘Delhi Crime’ holds a special place in her heart, calls its ‘stories universal’

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) As Delhi Crime Season 3 completes one year, actor Rasika Dugal looks back at her association with the series and said that stories rooted in “our realities, told with honesty and conviction, can travel across borders and connect with audiences everywhere.”

Rasika shared: “Delhi Crime is a show very close to my heart. Through the experience of the show, it has been very heartening to know that stories rooted in our realities, told with honesty and conviction, can travel across borders and connect with audiences everywhere.”

“The love and recognition the show has received, including an International Emmy, has been incredibly encouraging. A year after season 3, I feel very happy and grateful to have been part of three seasons and to watch Neeti Singh grow through each one.”

He concluded: “I love working with the Delhi Crime team. They are a very special bunch of creative collaborators and I hope our journey together continues !"

Delhi Crime is an Indian police procedural crime drama television. The series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. The first season is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The second season focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang.

The third season focuses on a massive, cross-state human trafficking and child sex-trafficking network, while also being loosely inspired by the 2012 Baby Falak case. The show also stars Sayani Ghosh, Huma Qureshi and Mita Vashisht.

Directed by Kaushal Oza and backed by Anurag Kashyap, Little Thomas also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Hridansh Parekh. The film tells the story of Thomas, a curious young boy whose questions about where babies come from and his wish for a sibling become central to the narrative.

The film follows seven-year-old Thomas and his family as they navigate life's highs and lows in 1990s Goa, echoing the style of Malgudi Days and Ruskin Bond.

--IANS

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