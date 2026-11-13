Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle says ‘People don’t realise what I’m going through’

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an emotional throwback picture with the late legendary singer.

She opened up about the grief she continues to experience following the loss of her grandmother. In the picture, a young Zanai can be seen standing in a navy blue dress while Asha Bhosle holds her close and looks at her affectionately.

Sharing the childhood memory on her social media account, Zanai wrote about the many things she wished she could still tell her grandmother. “There is so much I wish I told you. So many conversations left, so many words unsaid,” she wrote.

“Some people don’t realize what I’m going through because they never had someone like you, someone to hold them tight in their lows and celebrate their highs and LOVE them beyond everything.”

“My angel, I hope I’m making you proud but nothing can take away how much I miss u in every moment of my life,” Zanai added, ending the emotional note with, “See you soon in my dreams…”

For the uninitiated, Zanai was extremely close to Asha Bhosle, and her social media posts following the singer’s death repeatedly reflected the depth of their bond.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92 after suffering multi-organ failure. She had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital with a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.

The veteran singer was accorded a state funeral in Mumbai, where many members of the film industry and public figures gathered to pay their last respects.

Zanai was visibly overcome with emotion during the funeral and was seen breaking down in tears as she bid her grandmother a final goodbye.

–IANS

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