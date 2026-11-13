November 13, 2026 9:22 AM हिंदी

Jaya Bachchan picks up trash from road, reveals phone wallpaper featuring grandchildren Navya & Agastya

Jaya Bachchan picks up trash from road, reveals phone wallpaper featuring grandchildren Navya & Agastya

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran star and politician Jaya Bachchan was recently seen in a candid moment as she stopped to pick up a discarded bottle from the road as she headed for an event.

A video captured by IANS shows Jaya dressed in a traditional cream-coloured outfit, bending down to pick up a plastic bottle lying on the roadside. Jaya appeared to carefully pick up the litter and move it away from the road.

What caught the attention of netizens on social media was not just Jaya’s gesture but her phone visible in the video. The veteran actor’s phone appeared to have a wallpaper featuring her grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Jaya has often been in the news for her long and rather bittersweet relationship with paparazzi culture. She has often been seen acknowledging photographers, but has also repeatedly expressed her displeasure when she feels cameras cross personal boundaries.

Her exchanges with paparazzi have often gone viral, with the actor seen questioning photographers for clicking her family members or filming them without consent.

One such incident was when Jaya Bachchan was walking in with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda when a paparazzo stumbled while trying to photograph her. Instead of checking on him, she snapped, “Serves you right. I hope you double up and fall,” while also questioning the photographers about which media organisations they represented.

The following year, at the airport, Jaya again lost her cool after noticing a man filming her. She told him, “Please don’t take my picture. You don’t understand English?” and, as security intervened, she remarked that such people should be fired.

A prominent face of Bollywood’s retro era, Jaya was among the leading female stars of her generation. During the peak of her career, she delivered many acclaimed performances and established herself as one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated actresses.

She married superstar Amitabh Bachchan in 1973 and stepped away from acting as she devoted herself to her family and raising their children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

–IANS

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