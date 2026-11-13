India, Italy to strengthen bilateral cooperation in scientific research and innovation

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) India and Italy have reaffirmed that scientific cooperation contributes to closer relations between the two countries, promotes mutual understanding and supports sustainable economic and societal development, an official statement said on Friday.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and Minister of University and Research of the Italian Republic, Anna Maria Bernini, reaffirmed their intention to maintain close dialogue on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding and to promote practical cooperation between their respective scientific and innovation ecosystems, with a view to delivering tangible and lasting benefits for both countries.

On the occasion of the second edition of the Italy–India Science and Innovation Dialogue, held in Rome, they expressed shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in scientific research and innovation.

The leaders recalled the longstanding and fruitful scientific and technological relations between Italy and India, underpinned by the Agreement between their Governments on cooperation in the fields of Science and Technology, signed in New Delhi on November 28, 2003.

The ministers welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of scientific research, signed in New Delhi on April 11, 2025.

The leaders also welcomed the ongoing work to translate this shared framework into concrete joint initiatives.

In particular, they acknowledged the role of the Italy-India Joint Committee responsible for the implementation and pursuit of cooperation activities under the Memorandum of Understanding, also in accordance with the bilateral Agreement of 2003.

They highlighted the ongoing work of the Committee towards the launch of a joint call for research proposals in 2027, to promote collaborative research by Italian and Indian partners, combining complementary scientific expertise and supporting durable institutional partnerships.

Both sides welcomed the dedicated session held within the framework of the Dialogue, which brought together representatives of the research and innovation ecosystems of both countries to exchange views on shared scientific and technological priorities and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

—IANS

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