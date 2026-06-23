Jodhpur C-section complications: Use of 25 medicines suspended, AIIMS to probe

Jaipur, June 23 (IANS) Health authorities have suspended the use of 25 medicines and injections, including IV drips administered during Caesarean deliveries at Paota District Hospital in Jodhpur, after eight women developed serious complications following childbirth.

Samples of all medicines and consumables used in the affected cases have been collected and sent for laboratory testing. Officials have directed that these products not be used until test reports are received.

Preliminary findings indicate that the women were administered Sodium Lactate IV injections. According to hospital authorities, the batch in question had arrived a week before the incident and was being used for the first time.

As a precautionary measure, the Medical Department has ordered an immediate halt to the use of the entire batch pending investigation. An inquiry has been initiated at the medical college level, and a team from AIIMS will conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

The affected women underwent Caesarean deliveries on June 20 at Paota District Hospital. Soon after surgery, several patients reportedly developed serious complications, prompting an emergency medical response.

District Collector Alok Ranjan visited the hospital's medicine store and chaired a review meeting with senior health officials, including Dr B.S. Jodha, Principal of Dr SN Medical College; Dr Kulbir Chopra, PMO of Pawta District Hospital; Dr Vikas Rajpurohit, Superintendent of MDM Hospital; and CMHO Dr S.S. Shekhawat.

Dr Kulbir Chopra stated that Sodium Lactate IV fluid is routinely administered before and after caesarean deliveries and is also commonly used during surgical procedures. He noted that all other medications and treatment protocols provided to the patients were standard and unchanged.

According to hospital officials, six of the affected women are currently stable and showing signs of recovery. Two patients, identified as Lalita and Sonal, developed severe complications, including kidney impairment, and required dialysis treatment. Both have been referred to AIIMS for specialised care.

Family members of the affected women have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, alleging that the patients experienced severe complications, including excessive bleeding and reduced urine output, shortly after delivery.

Hospital authorities confirmed that surgical procedures at Paota District Hospital will remain suspended until reports on the medicines, consumables, and operation theatre environment are received. Patients requiring surgery are being referred to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital.

Officials have stated that the exact cause of the complications will be determined.

--IANS

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